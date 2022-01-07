Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Cloudflare by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,856 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Cloudflare by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 731,240 shares of company stock worth $123,250,196. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

