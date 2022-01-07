Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,240 shares of company stock worth $123,250,196. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

