Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.95

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.95 and traded as low as $21.60. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3,883 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

