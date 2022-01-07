Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total value of $13,498,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

COIN stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.20.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

