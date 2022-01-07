Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total value of $13,498,800.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.
COIN stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.20.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.