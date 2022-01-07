Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Reduced by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

