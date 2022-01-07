Color Platform Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $452,896.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00932828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00263124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.