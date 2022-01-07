Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Color Star Technology stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.49. 14,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,394. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Color Star Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.