Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $107.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

