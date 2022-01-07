Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Robert W. Baird

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $96.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Comerica has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

