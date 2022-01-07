Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CMC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

