Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 17,375 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 242.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

