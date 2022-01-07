Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,416 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.