Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth about $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth about $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 693.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 479,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Relx by 2,544.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 343,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

