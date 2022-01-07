Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 96,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

