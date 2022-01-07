Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 109,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

BHK opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

