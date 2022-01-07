Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $522,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 118.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 160,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,614,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

