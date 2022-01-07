Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 111.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

MASI opened at $259.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.