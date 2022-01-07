Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 880 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

