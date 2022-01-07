Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

