Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 183 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in First Solar by 52.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.97 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

