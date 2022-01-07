Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

