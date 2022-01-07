Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 965 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $402.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.