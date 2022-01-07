Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:SBS opened at $6.30 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

