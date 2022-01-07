Comparing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 7.06 $36.39 million $2.09 13.89 First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.38 $24.53 million $2.89 10.73

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 41.26% 20.65% 2.31% First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.