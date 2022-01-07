Comparing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 21.84 -$71.29 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.86 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.23%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

