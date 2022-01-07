Comparing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% Overstock.com 13.05% 26.03% 15.19%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Honest and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 113.82%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $119.83, suggesting a potential upside of 124.74%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Honest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 2.19 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 0.90 $56.00 million $7.69 6.93

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Honest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

