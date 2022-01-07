Comparing Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90% Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.89 $1.26 billion $5.74 2.78 Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.65 billion 9.39 $222.90 million N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 5 0 0 2.00

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow. The Steam Specialties segment supplies engineered solutions for the design, maintenance and operation of efficient industrial and commercial steam systems. The Electric Thermal Solutions segment process heating and temperature management solutions, including industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing and component technologies. The Watson-Marlow segment provides peristaltic and selective niche pumps and systems, specializing not only in the design and manufacture of the most advanced pumps and tubing, but also in the application of those pumps to its customer’s processes. The company was founded on June 19, 1952 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

