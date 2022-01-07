COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.88

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 4882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

