Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 113,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,302. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

