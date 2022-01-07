Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

