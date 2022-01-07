Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading 4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. 107,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,169,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

