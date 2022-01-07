Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,282 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10.

