Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after buying an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 322,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 177.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.