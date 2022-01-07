Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP opened at $54.51 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

