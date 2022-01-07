Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $254.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

