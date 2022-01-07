Concord Wealth Partners Has $260,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Entergy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 82.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after acquiring an additional 368,097 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 206.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.