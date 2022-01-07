Concord Wealth Partners Has $353,000 Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

