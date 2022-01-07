Concord Wealth Partners Has $427,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

