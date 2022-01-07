Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.21 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

