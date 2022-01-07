Concord Wealth Partners Sells 3,363 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 151,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 41,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

