Concord Wealth Partners Sells 930 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $397.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.94. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

