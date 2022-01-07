Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,108 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $36.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

