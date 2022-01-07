Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

COF stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

