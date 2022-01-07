Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,801.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.30 or 0.07665581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00315701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00928177 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00464633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

