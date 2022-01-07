Conflux Network Hits One Day Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,738.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.62 or 0.07749813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00311849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.56 or 0.00916563 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00475125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.00257737 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.