Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 4,567 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 878,971 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.38 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

