Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 999 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

