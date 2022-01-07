Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 164 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.47.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.