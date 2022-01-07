Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $235.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

