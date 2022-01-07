Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

